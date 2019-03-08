Young footballers gather to celebrate season at awards

Players from the under-9 team at the Brent Schools' FA awards. Picture: Stephen Toddington Archant

Talented young footballers from across Brent gathered to celebrate the season at the Brent Schools' FA annual awards.

Players from the treble-winning under-12 girls team with their awards at the Brent Schools' FA awards. Picture: Stephen Toddington Players from the treble-winning under-12 girls team with their awards at the Brent Schools' FA awards. Picture: Stephen Toddington

The packed event was held at Capital City Academy to recognise the young stars and was attended by special guest, councillor Krupesh Hirani, lead member for public health, culture and leisure on Brent Council.

In addition to the traditional awards of Golden Boot and Player of the Year, there were prizes for some of the unsung heroes in teams such as Best Attitude, Most Improved Player and Best Team Contribution.

It was a special season for the newly formed under-9s girls team, who have produced some great results, while the under-12 girls were the most successful Brent district team.

Brent Schools' Football Association chair Chris Ampofo said: "It has been a great season and thanks to the commitment of the coaches and parents who work so hard volunteering to support the teams. We hope to build on this success."