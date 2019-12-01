Southern League: Yate Town 2 Harrow Borough 1

Harrow players huddle before the start of play (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow fell into the bottom six after another disappointing away day in Gloucestershire.

Michael Bryan returned from injury as Adam Pepera missed out through suspension, and Harrow began on the front foot as Dylan Kearney fired over.

Marc Charles-Smith glanced a header over before the hosts threatened for the first time, as a clever free-kick routine between Nick Peare and Luke Spokes set up the former for a curling shot tipped over by Hafed Al-Droubi.

Elliott Keightley then shot over from the edge of the box as Yate seemed to be getting the upper hand, with Shaun Preddie clearing Bradley Webb's effort off the line.

But it was Harrow who took the lead in the 26th minute as Lewis Cole won a challenge just inside the Bluebells' half, lost the ball, but did well to win it back and set Charles-Smith through on the right.

He looked up and hit a beautiful cross which took Adam keeper Forster out of play and left the incoming Kearney an easy task to sidefoot home.

Harrow took great confidence from that and for 15 minutes played some very nice football.

Forster palmed Thomas Scott's cross off the head of Charles-Smith, while Kearney failed to connect with Bryan's cross, Charles-Smith had an effort blocked and a good move ended with Scott's delivery half-cleared to the edge of the box where Jordan Ireland drove over.

But instead of doubling their lead, Harrow gave away an equaliser in the 41st minute as the defence switched off at a Yate corner, with the ball played back to Webb who had acres of space to run into.

Webb was met by Scott, who mistimed his challenge with a dangled leg that was an invitation to be tripped over. And Webb got up to put the penalty away.

George Moore missed a decent chance before the break, cutting in from the left to shoot across goal, before the second half began with Kearney taking too long to get a shot away but the ball breaking to Bryan, whose shot brought a fine save from Forster.

But the hosts were now back in the game and George Fenton had to clear off the line when Spokes beat the offside trap and crossed for Mayson Evans to arrive at the far post with a downward header.

Harrow then had a let-off when a badly-marked Mike Bryant headed straight at Al-Droubi as the game was becoming very open, but the visitors were next to threaten when Kearney cut in from the right and his cross-shot looped up to Moore whose effort was blocked.

Moore then cut in from the left, turning to fire a right-foot effort that went inches wide but Evans broke on the right to pick out Sam Kamara, who shot across goal.

Fenton should have given Harrow the lead when he rose to meet Bryan's corner four yards out, but headed over, and moments later Harrow paid dearly as a low right-wing cross was met at the near post by an over-the-shoulder effort from a tightly-marked Bryant that flew past Al-Droubi.

Harrow pressed in vain for an equaliser, with Charles-Smith's backward header from Moore's cross going just over, Kearney diving to head across goal, Forster diving full length to push away Moore's 20-yarder and, finally, Moore's shot curling narrowly wide.

It was not the worst Harrow performance in a string of 14 league fixtures that have netted just nine points but Yate were probably the weakest opposition they have faced in that run.

Third-placed Tiverton Town visit The Rogers Family Stadium next Saturday, after Harrow host Brentford B in a London Senior Cup second-round tie on Tuesday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Scott, Preddie, Fenton, Ireland, Moore, L Cole (Ive 79), Kearney, Bryan (Otudeko 79), Charles-Smith (Muhemba 79). Unused subs: Akintunde, Donnellan.

Attendance: 153.