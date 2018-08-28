Search

Wilkinson wants to keep proving doubters wrong as Wealdstone head for Woking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 January 2019

Stones secured a 1-0 success at home to Hungerford Town last weekend

Wealdstone will aim to continue their unbeaten start to 2019 when they visit Vanarama National League South title hopefuls Woking on Saturday.

After four league games of the New Year, Stones are yet to taste defeat and have taken four points from a possible 12, including a 1-0 win at home to Hungerford Town last Saturday.

That run has seen the Grosvenor Vale outfit close to within four points of the top seven as they chase a place in the end of season play-offs.

Wealdstone’s renaissance has come following a difficult December which saw the team fall down the table.

But now that Stones seem to be on the up again, boss Bobby Wilkinson is happy to be silencing his critics.

He told the club website: “There’s been a few doubters questioning whether we can make the play-offs — keep doubting me because it’s not a problem and I thrive on it.

“There will be a lot of people who say we needed the win last weekend because we have two massive games coming up.

“Every game is massive in this league, but if you believe in yourself and keep going as a group, you never know where you might end up.”

Wilkinson will no doubt have been delighted with last weekend’s win for Wealdstone as he guided his current side to a win over his former club Hungerford.

The game’s only goal came early on as Connor Stevens headed Stones ahead from a corner in just the 15th minute.

Despite a strong display from all involved, the Grosvenor Vale outfit were unable to add to their advantage in the remaining minutes.

Wilkinson’s men, though, were at least able to keep Hungerford out at the other end as they recorded a first home clean sheet in the league since October.

And the Wealdstone boss lauded his squad following their triumph over the Crusaders last weekend.

“Everyone at the ground on Saturday witnessed a performance which was that of warriors,” he added.

“Every player played their part against Hungerford and they are a special bunch of boys who are trying to make this club proud.”

