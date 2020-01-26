Southern League: Wimborne Town 0 Hendon 2

Hendon players celebrate Liam Brooks' first minute goal

Hendon extended their winning streak in the Southern League Premier Division South to four on Saturday, with a highly assured performance at Wimborne Town.

Sean Lucien in full flight

There was one enforced change following the news that centre-half Tommy Smith will miss the rest of the campaign through injury as Solomon Sambou returned from injury and took his place in midfield allowing skipper Tommy Brewer to drop back to centre-half alongside Eddie Oshodi.

Rihards Matrevics had already done well to make an awkward low claim from a right-wing cross when the Greens opened the scoring just as the clock ticked past the 60-second mark.

Shaun Lucien jinked in off the left wing and curled an effort towards the far post but unlike the game against Gosport, his radar was slightly awry as the ball cannoned off the upright and Liam Brooks slotted the loose ball over the line before Cameron Plain was able to make the save.

After a brief moment's discussion between the officials, the goal was awarded and the Tangerines had the advantage.

Sean Lucien flies down Hendon's left wing

Although there was little in the way of real goalmouth incident in the next 44 minutes, the visiting side were well on top.

Oshodi and Brewer kept the two Wimborne strikers in check whilst Kieron Forbes and Sambou had total control of the midfield.

Every second ball fell to a tangerine shirt and it was only poor decision making in the final third that prevented Hendon from creating a plethora of chances.

Lucien fired a shot straight at Plain and Percy Kiangebeni could not keep down a header from Lucien's cross

Joe White beats Cameron Plain in the Wimborne goal to increase Hendon's lead

Simeon Olalerin, who was once again outstanding at full-back, got forward well and skipped past two or three challenges before his shot, which lacked power, was comfortably fielded by Plain.

Lucien forced Plain to muddy his knees with another effort that lacked power whilst Wimborne's first shot on target arrived in the 43rd minute when Luke Burbridge fired straight at Matrevics.

The lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Brooks seized upon a poor back-pass from Ashley Wells and found himself clear on goal. Rather than shoot, he cut the ball back to Joe White.

White appeared to be too tightly marked and the chance seemed to have gone, but the young striker produced an outstanding first touch to take the ball away from his marker. His second touch was a devilish dink over the advancing Plain and into the far bottom corner as the goalkeeper spread himself.

Sean Lucien congratulates Joe White

That goal took White to 10 goals for the club, a milestone achieved at better than a goal-per-game, coming in just nine appearances.

Only Gerry O'Rourke, in 1963, has achieved double figures in terms of goals at a quicker rate - his first 10 coming in just seven appearances - and White has now matched legendary goal-getter of the 1920s, Freddie Evans, who also achieved the feat in nine matches.

With the comfort of a two-goal cushion, Hendon were able to weather Wimborne's early second-half storm and continued to look dangerous on the break.

Curtis Young fired well over in the opening moments before James Stokoe had a shot blocked by Tommy Brewer for a corner.

Lucas Perry fires in a shot

Leading scorer Tony Lee was denied by a shovelling low stop by Matrevics as he directed a free header goalwards. Stokoe then fired wastefully over the bar when clear on goal.

At the other end, Lucien had a trademark effort from outside the penalty area glance off the face of the crossbar after cutting inside, though Plain, at full stretch, might have covered any shot on target. Fine interchange between Lucien and White set up Sambou, but he was off target with his shot from around the penalty spot.

Matrevics made the save of the game late on to deny Aiden Shepherd and keep a third clean sheet in four appearances intact as the visitors saw out the closing stages with a relative degree of comfort to move three places up the table into 14th place.

Hendon: Matrevics, Olalerin, Perry, Forbes, Brewer, Oshodi, Lucien, Sambou, White, Kiangebeni (Corcoran 73), Brooks (Luca Allinson 85). Unused subs: Howe, Lee Allinson.