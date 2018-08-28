Hendon aim to maintain unbeaten run at Wimborne

Connor Calcutt celebrates scoring Hendon's equaliser (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Late goal saw Greens salvage a draw at home to Salisbury last Saturday

Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick opened the scoring for Hendon with a powerful shot (pic DBeechPhotography) Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick opened the scoring for Hendon with a powerful shot (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon will aim to make it four games without defeat in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they make the trip to Wimborne Town on Saturday.

The Greens have not lost in the league since a 3-0 reverse at Metropolitan Police on January 12, though their subsequent three games have all ended in draws.

The most recent draw for James Gray’s men came in dramatic fashion on Saturday as a stoppage-time equaliser saw them salvage a point at home to title hopefuls Salisbury.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit had taken an early lead in that game, with Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick firing the hosts ahead in the seventh minute.

Hendon, however, were pegged back on the stroke of half-time when Daniel Fitchett netted for the Whites to send the teams into the break level at 1-1.

Fitchett then struck again in the 64th minute to leave the Greens staring at the possibility of another league defeat.

But in stoppage time, Connor Calcutt popped up with a goal to earn what could be a valuable point for Gray’s men.

The match at the Silver Jubilee Park outfit went ahead despite many other games in the league falling foul of the cold snap.

And Hendon boss Gray was full of praise for everyone involved at the club for their help in getting the game on.

Gray posted on Twitter: “Massive thank you to everyone for a massive effort to get the game on.

“There is a lot that goes unseen, but from me, the staff and the players, we salute you all and hopefully you enjoyed the game.”

That way in which Hendon salvaged a draw last weekend is sure to give them confidence ahead of their trip to Wimborne this Saturday.

It will be a timely boost too, with the Greens still without a triumph in the league since beating Merthyr Town on December 1.

When Gray’s men last took on Wimborne, they enjoyed a 3-2 win at home in October thanks to goals from Romario Jonas, Ricardo German and Hippolyte-Patrick.

A similar success story this weekend would certainly not go amiss for the Silver Jubilee Park side. And it would also help ease any lingering fears Hendon may have regarding relegation from the Evo-Stik South Premier South this season.