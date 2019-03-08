Wilkinson delighted as Wealdstone defeat Hemel to make play-offs

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Archant

Stones beat Tudors 2-1 on Saturday to squeak into top seven by a point, despite starting in 10th place

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bobby Wilkinson was thrilled Wealdstone made it into the Vanarama National League South play-offs with victory at home to Hemel Hempstead Town on a dramatic final day.

Stones started the weekend 10th in the table and two points outside of the top seven, needing Billericay Town, St Albans City and Dartford to all slip up.

The Grosvenor Vale outfit upheld their side of the bargain with a 2-1 win at home to Tudors, but were still reliant on favourable results elsewhere.

Billericay lost 2-0 at home to Bath City, while St Albans were beaten 2-0 at home to champions Torquay United and went down 2-1 at Oxford City.

Those results saw Wealdstone make it into the top seven by just a single point, though that not matter much to boss Wilkinson.

And the Stones manager hopes everyone associated with the club was able to enjoy the moment.

You may also want to watch:

He told the club website: “Saturday was for the football club, for all the fans for their support, for all my management team and players – let's give them all the credit in the world.

“I said I'd do it in my first year and I only know how to get into the play-offs and to win them. The next job is can we win it?”

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Wealdstone to reach the play-offs having looked out of the race with a 3-1 loss at home to Dulwich Hamlet on April 19.

Stones breathed life into their play-off bid three days later with a fine 3-0 success at fellow promotion hopefuls Chelmsford City on April 22, before completing the job against Hemel.

And Wilkinson believes it was that success away to the Clarets which proved all important as the Grosvenor Vale club aimed to secure a top-seven finish.

“The only thing that scared me in training and during the week was that we hadn't done our job at home against Dulwich,” he added.

“I had a feeling that all the results would go our way and it was written in the stars.

“Saturday got us in there, but game at Chelmsford on Monday, which we won under all that pressure, was superb.”