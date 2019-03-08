Wealdstone take play-off battle down to final-day clash with Hemel

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Archant

Stones eased to a 3-0 success at Chelmsford City on Monday after losing 3-1 at home to Dulwich Hamlet last weekend

Wealdstone entertain Hemel Hempstead Town in their final Vanarama National League South game of the season on Saturday, knowing they still have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

With just one game to go this term, Stones sit 10th and two points outside of the play-off places.

A win is a must for Bobby Wilkinson's men on Saturday, though they know other results must also go their way.

Billericay Town, who are currently in the final play-off spot, entertain Bath City, while eighth-placed St Albans City host champions Torquay United and Dartford head for Oxford United.

The Grosvenor Vale outfit will be hoping Billericay, St Albans and Dartford all drop points this weekend as they aim to squeak into the play-offs.

All of that, though, will be inconsequential if Wealdstone are unable to get the better of Hemel on Saturday.

Stones welcome the Tudors following a fine 3-0 success away to promotion hopefuls Chelmsford City on Monday.

Effots from Danny Green and Tarryn Allarakhia and an Adrian Cascaval own goal saw Wilkinson's men claim a vital success.

And the Wealdstone boss did not hold back in praising his side after the victory, telling the club website: “It was one of our best performances of the season.

“To go to such a tough ground and face such a tough team who are in the play-offs and win was great.

“We spoke before the game about the need to win and to keep a clean sheet because it could come down to goal difference.

“A lot of us still think it's going to be tough to do it, but my team are all about keeping on going.

“I love this club and I love the boys who have never let me down all season.”

The success was a vital one for Wealdstone, particularly after they lost 3-1 at home to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

A late Freddie Grant goal was all Stones could muster as they saw their play-off hopes dealt a huge blow.

Thankfully Wilkinson's men were able to get things back on track on Monday with their win at Chelmsford.

And the Grosvenor Vale club will look for another win on Saturday to give themselves any chance of finishing in the top seven.