Hendon hope to upset the odds at Weymouth

The Smiths celebrate Hendon's long awaited first home win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Greens collected valuable three points at home to Basingstoke Town last weekend

Hendon will aim to build on just a second win in their last 16 league matches when they visit title hopefuls Weymouth on Saturday.

The Greens picked up a valuable success last weekend as they beat fellow relegation battlers Basingstoke Town.

In a game where three points were vital for both sides, Charlie Smith’s 31st-minute goal secured a crucial success for James Gray’s men.

Had the Silver Jubilee Park outfit lost at the weekend, only goal difference would have kept them out of the bottom three.

Even at such a late stage in the season, Hendon appear to be involved in astonishingly close relegation fight that arguably still involves Swindon Supermarine in eighth.

Just seven points split Supermarine from Dorchester Town who currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone in 20th.

The Greens face a tough test against Weymouth on Saturday, but know that any points gained from the match could be vital at the end of the term.