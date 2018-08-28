Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harrow aim to keep run going by beating Weymouth

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 December 2018

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro have beaten Beaconsfield Town and Merthyr Town at home in the past week

Harrow Borough will hope to continue their fine recent form in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit second-placed Weymouth on Saturday.

Boro have won six of their last seven matches in the league, with a defeat to leaders Taunton Town the only time they have dropped points since November 3.

Manager Steve Baker has overseen two of those triumphs in the past week, both of which came at home.

At the Rogers Family Stadium on Tuesday night, the hosts clambered into the play-off places with a 2-1 win over Beaconsfield Town.

Harrow had to come from behind to triumph in that game, with Marvin Morgan putting the Rams ahead in just the fourth minute.

Dylan Kearney, though, drew Boro level eight minutes later and the teams went into half-time locked at 1-1.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until four minutes from time when Kearney nabbed his second with the winner for Baker’s men.

That success for the Rogers Family Stadium club followed a 3-0 win at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The match may not have been as one-sided as the score suggests, with Harrow unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

Boro did eventually take the lead in the 60th minute when Frank Keita found the target for the hosts.

Kearney was also on target in the success over the Martyrs, adding the second for Baker’s men in the 75th minute.

The success for the Rogers Family Stadium club was rounded out three minutes from time when substitute Shoay Ismajli scored.

Those wins have contributed to a fine run of form for Harrow, who now sit fourth in the table ahead of the weekend’s games.

There is a chance Boro could clamber up to second with a win on Saturday, but would need to beat Weymouth by four goals and hope Salisbury do not beat Beaconsfield at home.

But if Baker’s boys were to move up to second, it would be the perfect early Christmas present ahead of another busy run of matches over the festive period, as Hendon visit on Boxing Day (1pm).

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

QPR’s Luongo in Australia squad for Asian Cup

Massimo Luongo of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists