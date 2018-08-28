Harrow aim to keep run going by beating Weymouth

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro have beaten Beaconsfield Town and Merthyr Town at home in the past week

Harrow Borough will hope to continue their fine recent form in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit second-placed Weymouth on Saturday.

Boro have won six of their last seven matches in the league, with a defeat to leaders Taunton Town the only time they have dropped points since November 3.

Manager Steve Baker has overseen two of those triumphs in the past week, both of which came at home.

At the Rogers Family Stadium on Tuesday night, the hosts clambered into the play-off places with a 2-1 win over Beaconsfield Town.

Harrow had to come from behind to triumph in that game, with Marvin Morgan putting the Rams ahead in just the fourth minute.

Dylan Kearney, though, drew Boro level eight minutes later and the teams went into half-time locked at 1-1.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until four minutes from time when Kearney nabbed his second with the winner for Baker’s men.

That success for the Rogers Family Stadium club followed a 3-0 win at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The match may not have been as one-sided as the score suggests, with Harrow unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

Boro did eventually take the lead in the 60th minute when Frank Keita found the target for the hosts.

Kearney was also on target in the success over the Martyrs, adding the second for Baker’s men in the 75th minute.

The success for the Rogers Family Stadium club was rounded out three minutes from time when substitute Shoay Ismajli scored.

Those wins have contributed to a fine run of form for Harrow, who now sit fourth in the table ahead of the weekend’s games.

There is a chance Boro could clamber up to second with a win on Saturday, but would need to beat Weymouth by four goals and hope Salisbury do not beat Beaconsfield at home.

But if Baker’s boys were to move up to second, it would be the perfect early Christmas present ahead of another busy run of matches over the festive period, as Hendon visit on Boxing Day (1pm).