National League: Weymouth 3 Wealdstone 4

Wealdstone moved three points clear at the top of the National League South after a dramatic victory against Weymouth on Bank Holiday Monday.

A perfect hat-trick for Ross Lafayette, accompanied by Dennon Lewis' first-half equaliser, cancelled out Weymouth goals from Yemi Odubade, Abdulai Baggie and Brett Williams at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

But Stones had to wait until the last minute for Lafayette to settle the outcome and send their supporters into raptures for the long trip back to London.

The game began at an electric pace and the home side were the first to profit, scoring within seven minutes courtesy of Odubade.

From the left-hand side, full-back Ollie Harfield had space in an advanced position and squared the ball to Odubade who made no mistake with a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Wealdstone responded well and gained momentum without panicking and an exquisite lofted through ball from Billy Clifford fell to the feet of Lewis in the area and he struck his effort in at the near post on 19 minutes, marking his third goal in three games.

The game fell quiet after that but the Stones kept trying to pile the pressure on and a late scare for Weymouth came just before half-time when Michee Efete's cross from the left almost beat Terras keeper Calum Ward, but was instead batted away for a corner.

Wealdstone punished Weymouth from the set-piece, as a delightful corner from Danny Green reached the head of Lafayette in the six-yard box and the striker guided his header into the bottom corner.

The Stones deserved their half-time lead after showing persistence to find goals when going behind early on, supported by many fans who made the 264-mile round-trip.

The second half was largely dominated by the home side as they searched for an equaliser but after lots of pressure from the hosts, a fantastic counter-attack by Dean Brennan's side in the 54th minute resulted in the fourth goal of the game.

A perfect through ball by Lewis was latched onto by Jacob Mendy in the middle and he was able to hold the ball up for Lafayette, who came steaming into the box and found the net after his first effort was initially blocked.

That goal could have easily sucked the life out of Weymouth and it almost got worse for the Terras five minutes later when Lafayette's one-two with Green ended up with Lafayette on the floor in the 18-yard box, claiming a penalty which was not given.

The appeal was a "turning point in the game" according to Brennan, as Weymouth halved their deficit just three minutes later when Baggie was picked out in the area and converted, springing the game back into life.

The game took another turn in Weymouth's favour less than two minutes later, when Stones captain Jerome Okimo's blatant foul on Andy Robinson in the 18-yard box was spotted by the referee, who gave a penalty to the home side.

Williams, a late addition to the Terras starting XI, placed the spot-kick calmly down the middle and sent Aston Oxborough the wrong way.

An entertaining game was on a knife edge going into the final third and it seemed if either side was going to win then it was more likely going to be Weymouth.

But they lacked a killer touch and were punished by Lafayette in the final minute, as he converted a low cross from Lewis at the near post to complete his perfect treble and break Weymouth hearts.