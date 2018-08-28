Wealdstone want to keep rolling on at Weston

Jonathan North of Wealdstone

Stones triumphed at Truro City in midweek

Wealdstone will aim to collect a fourth straight win in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday when they head for Weston-super-Mare.

It will be the second lengthy trip of the week for Stones, who triumphed 2-1 at Truro City on Tuesday.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men had to come from behind to triumph in that game after Tyler Harvey put the White Tigers ahead on the stroke of half-time.

However, both Christian Smith and Danny Green found the target for the Grosvenor Vale club in the second period to secure all three points.

The win more than made up for the frustration of last Saturday after Wealdstone’s home clash against Billericay Town was postponed because of the cold weather.

Stones will have to think about that fixture when it comes around again in the future, but can now concern themselves with continuing their fine winning run at divisional strugglers Weston this weekend.