Weston-super-Mare 2 Hendon 2 - Greens denied opening day win by late equaliser

PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 August 2019

The Hendon defence are devastated to have conceded a goal in the dying seconds of injury time

Derek_Beech

Hendon let a two goal lead slip away at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday as they drew 2-2 in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South.

Hendon attack at Weston (pic DBeechPhotography)Hendon attack at Weston (pic DBeechPhotography)

Jimmy Gray handed competitive debuts to Tom Hamblin, Sam Corcoran and Kameron English and the Greens took the lead after just six minutes when Luke Tingey headed in a Charlie Smith delivery.

English added a second for his side on 22 minutes after a mistake from goalkeeper Luke Purnell, who tried to clear the ball but instead hit Connor Calcutt with English then finishing into the bottom corner.

But the home side got themselves back into the game five minutes before the break through Nick McCootie's header which Smith failed to clear off the line.

Weston put the visitors under plenty of pressure in the second half and hit the crossbar as they pushed for an equaliser.

Hendon players celebrate (pic DBeechPhotography)Hendon players celebrate (pic DBeechPhotography)

Their second goal eventually came late on when Ben Whitehead buried an effort into the bottom corner from inside the box. Weston-super-Mare

