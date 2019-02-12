National League: Weston 0 Wealdstone 5

Wealdstone's Simon Mensah (pic DFinillPhotography) Archant

Wealdstone swept aside the struggling Seagulls with a convincing win beside the seaside on Tuesday night.

A brace from Simon Mensah accompanied by goals from Connor Stevens, Tarryn Allarakhia and Christian Smith, secured the points for Bobby Wilkinson’s side in emphatic fashion.

The game could not have started any better for the away side, as it took just six minutes for midfielder Mensah to break the deadlock when his deflected edge-of-the-box strike found the net via the post.

Weston – having won 2-1 at leaders Torquay on Saturday – reacted positively to going behind and a dangerous free-kick from Jennison Myrie-Williams seven minutes after conceding was well-cleared by Stones striker David Pratt.

The game began to settle down after 20 minutes, but a heavy downpour restricted the Stones to playing off the floor.

Myrie-Williams was causing problems on the right-hand side and cut onto his left foot and struck a goalward shot which was caught by Jonathan North in the 28th minute.

North was called into action again just five minutes later when a left-footed piledriver from Gethyn Hill was batted away by the Welsh goalkeeper.

But Wealdstone were able to soak up the Seagulls pressure before doubling their lead when a left-footed Danny Green corner was met powerfully by Stevens in the 37th minute.

Jake Lee almost responded for the Seagulls just before half-time, but his long-range effort went just wide of North’s far post.

Wilkinson would have been pleased with how the Stones were able to take key chances in the first period while still being able to remain compact in defence.

Weston manager Marc McGregor decided to bring on Marlon Jackson to replace Hill and it took just two minutes of the second half for Weston full-back Jason Pope to see his shot go into the side-netting.

Mensah was able to double his goal tally just seven minutes into the second half when he calmly converted a loose ball low into the corner of the net.

Crawley loanee Allarakhia then got himself on the scoresheet just after the hour mark when he latched on a defence-splitting pass from Christian Smith and completed a simple finish past Purnell at his near post.

Pope had another long-distance effort on goal in the 64th minute that was easily claimed by North.

And Wealdstone were able to silence the Seagulls for most of the second half, stopping any potential counter-attacks from the home side.

Mensah was clumsily fouled by Purnell in the box which was spotted by referee Scott Jackson with just under 15 minutes to go as the Stones were awarded a penalty.

Smith was elected for the spot-kick and slammed the ball into the net from 12 yards.

Alex Bray latched onto a Naby Diallo cross with five minutes to go but could only find the hands of a confident North.

And further efforts from Seagulls substitutes Eli Phillips and George Nurse in the final few minutes were unable to disrupt North’s clean sheet as the Stones remain in eighth place but are now two points behind a play-off spot.