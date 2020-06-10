Search

West Ham striker Hugill extends loan deal at QPR

PUBLISHED: 11:12 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 10 June 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Jordan Hugill has agreed to extend his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season, parent club West Ham have confirmed.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PAQueens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

The striker, signed by David Moyes from Preston during his first spell as manager in east London, had scored 13 goals in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hammers, who yesterday confirmed midfielder Tomas Soucek’s loan had been extended to the end of the delayed campaign, are still in discussions with Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Sanchez, both out of contract this summer, over similar arrangements.

The 28-year-old will be keen to continue his impressive form and put himself in the spotlight to get a move away from West Ham if he is not offered a new contract by the club.

