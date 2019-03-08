Search

Wembley progress in FA Cup with replay win over AFC Hayes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 August 2019

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

FA Cup: Wembley 3 AFC Hayes 2

Wembley eventually overcame AFC Hayes to progress into the preliminary round of the FA Cup following a replay win at Vale Farm on Tuesday night.

A Stephen Ebonine equaliser in the 33rd minute header forced a rematch after the Hayes went in front in the 19th minute.

In the replay, the visitors took the lead after just thirty seconds as Wembley were undone straight from the kick-off by Nathan Dennis.

Wembley levelled through Zaied Sabti, converting Jermaine Heron's cross from the right on fifteen minutes.

However, Jordan Musaka's long range strike regained AFC Hayes the lead a minute later.

Wembley were required to pull out all the stops to remain in contention and managed to win thanks to two second half strikes.

Jack Walker levelled matters in the 56th minute and 20 minutes later, Sabti, set up by substitute Aron Rafi Gale, netted Wembley's winner.

