Wembley record comfortable win in opening league game

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2019

Wembley got their season off to a good start (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wembley got their season off to a good start (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wembley opened their 2019/20 Spartan South Midlands League season with an impressive 2-0 victory over Baldock Town.

A Wayne Walters effort was blocked by a defender and Stephen Ebonine hit the post from close range early on.

The Lions got their first of the game in the 39th minute when Femi Ogunsola bursted through and set up the accompanying Jonathan Iley, who drilled the ball home with a precise 18-yard drive.

Wembley continued to look dangerous thereafter as the luckless Ebonine again squandered several good chances before they eventually wrapped up their win with a second goal in the 70th minute.

The persistent Ogunsola was involved again as he was rewarded for chasing what seemed to be a lost cause by preventing an over hit diagonal pass from going out of play.

Having collected the stray ball, he cut inside and sprayed it across towards Ebonine on the opposite flank who sidestepped his marker to place the ball into the stride of the approaching Jermaine Heron to finish.

