National League: Welling 1 Wealdstone 2

Wealdstone held on against Welling United to secure victory at Park View Road and extend their lead to eight points in the National League South.

Second- alf goals from Michael Phillips and Dennon Lewis cancelled out Adam Coombes' consolation penalty which gave the Stones their ninth consecutive win.

The game began at a frantic pace, with Lewis being fouled on the edge of the box inside two minutes.

Stones top scorer Ross Lafayette looked to extend his current goal tally with the set-piece from 25 yards, but Wings 'keeper Dan Wilks was equal to his effort.

Norwich City loanee Aston Oxborough made his first save after six minutes, when Coombes' flicked-on header from Anthony Cooks free-kick was palmed away.

The best chance of the early stages was courtesy of Lafayette a minute later, who latched onto Oxborough's goal-kick but his attempted half-volley flew high over the bar.

Oxborough was involved 10 minutes later, when Cook looked to break the deadlock with a long-range strike which was parried clear by the goalkeeper.

The Wings were on top and looked to take the lead from the resulting corner asde Gavin McCallum's delivery from the right was aimed at Wings top scorer Coombes but Billy Clifford was able to clear the danger.

Wealdstone looked to ease their way back into the game in the 26th minute when Danny Green latched onto Rob Swaine's misplaced header with an audacious half volley which fizzed wide of the far-post.

But the Stones had to keep out multiple chances from Coombes before half-time and the score was level at the interval.

Jacob Mendy provided the first chance of the second half for Wealdstone seven minutes in, when his inspiring run from inside his own half found him on the edge of the box but he fired a left-footed strike wide of the target.

Wealdstone were still searching for a goal and Dean Brennan replacedw Mendy with Connor Smith to flood the midfield and look to stretch their play wider.

Welling did have the best chance of the game four minutes after the hour, as Theo Widdrington made space on the edge of the box and sent a fierce strike across goal onto the post.

The plan from Brennan with the Smith substitution eventually worked as the Wings were stretched and Green's corner from the left found Phillips free at the far post to head past Wilks and give the Stones a lead.

Stones full-back Michee Efete made an inspiring run down the left in the 77th minute and made his way to the penalty box, playing the ball to Clifford who found Green and his curling effort was well-saved by Wilks.

A minute later, the Stones' lead was doubled as Green curled a brilliant pass into Lewis in the area and he curled a clinical first-time strike into the bottom corner.

Wealdstone seemed on top and looked to close the game out in style, but Efete fouled substitute Nathan Green inside the 18-yard box with five minutes left.

Coombes made no mistake from the spot, blasting his penalty off the bar and into the back of the net to give the home side a slim chance of gaining points.

The Stones were holding on before Wings substitute Aaron Cosgrave was put through on goal in stoppage time and looked to compose himself in front of goal before Oxborough sprinted off his line and made a game-winning save.