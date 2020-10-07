Wealdstone grab first point in the National League with Yeovil Town draw

National League: Yeovil Town 2 Wealdstone 2

Moses Emmanuel and Michael Phillips were in the goals as Wealdstone drew their first game of the new National League season.

Rhys Murphy and Charlie Lee scored second half goals for Yeovil Town as the points were shared at Huish Park in the National League.

Phillips moved into centre-half as last season’s starter Connor Stevens was ruled out for the opening fixture, while Kundai Benyu and Charlie Wakefield were handed their debuts.

Wealdstone gained control of the game after an early flurry from Yeovil Town, Dennon Lewis had the best of the chances when he fired over from just inside the box.

Debutant Benyu’s good work earned the Stones a penalty after his pass hit the arm of Charlie Lee midway through the first half, Emmanuel sent Adam Smith the wrong way.

The Stones were causing the Glovers problems throughout the half, Efete’s and Jacob Mendy’s high positions in the wings caused pressure to the hosts.

Courtney Duffus got a chance out of nothing when his deflected volley was saved by Harry Isted, while Luke Wilkinson hit a free-kick over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

It was a lightning start to the second half when substitute Murphy made an instant impact, finishing a scrappy move within 20 seconds of the restart.

Jimmy Smith almost completed the turnaround less than five minutes later, but Isted kept the Stones level before Wakefield got in-behind moments later and forced a save out of Smith.

The Glovers then found their way in-front as Lee powered home a bullet header from close range after Carl Dickinson’s corner.

Wealdstone had to find their way back into the game and the chance fell to Phillips who smashed the ball in from close range to bring the game level.

Lewis had the chance to win it for the visitors as Danny Parish’s shot was parried by Smith to Lewis at the back-post, but Lewis fired over in-front of an open goal.

This end-to-end game took another twist as Efete sprinted through on-goal from inside his own half on the counter-attack and Dan Leadbitter made an incredible recovery to deny a chance for Efete.

After a thrilling fixture that could have swung either way, a point each was ultimately a fair result and the Stones will go home happy with their National League season off the mark.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Phillips, Okimo, Mendy, C. Smith, Green, Benyu (Slew, 67), Wakefield (Parish, 70), Lewis, Emmanuel (Lafayette, 72).

Unused subs: Cawley, Charles.

Yeovil Town: A. Smith, Leadbitter, Wilkinson, Staunton, Dickinson, Worthington, Lee, Clarke (Rogers, 81), J. Smith (Collins, 84), D’Ath (Murphy, 45), Duffus.