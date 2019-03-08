Wealdstone aim to maintain unbeaten streak by clipping Wings in vital league match

Weston FC playing Wealdstone at home. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Stones won 5-0 at Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday, but were held to a goalless draw at Gloucester City last weekend

Wealdstone will hope to continue their brilliant unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League South when they host play-off rivals Welling United on Saturday.

The Stones are still unbeaten in the league in 2019 and without a defeat in their past 11 games.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men won 5-0 at bottom club Weston-super-Mare 5-0 on Tuesday as Simon Mensah netted twice, with Connor Stevens, Tarryn Allarakhia and Christian Smith also on target.

Victory lifted the Grosvenor Vale club to within two points of the play-offs and boss Wilkinson was thrilled with the display in Somerset.

He told the club website: “The boys came out and gave me the performance that I asked for at the start of the match.

“I was really pleased with their attitude, their work rate and their determination to get the three points.

“I made it clear to them after the game that it was only three points and that we need to now move on to the next game.

“That win meant a little bit more to me because one of my earliest games as Wealdstone manager was a 5-1 loss at Weston.

“Hopefully now people will sit up and think about what we’ve done in the time since then.”

That win may have also made up for some of the disappointment Wealdstone felt at the weekend.

Stones made the trip to Gloucester City last Saturday, but were held to a goalless draw by the Tigers.

Speaking after that draw, Wilkinson told the club website: “I was disappointed and felt we missed too many chances; I know conditions were bad, but it was a case of two points dropped.

“Gloucester are a hard team to beat, but we gained a point while other teams around us dropped point, so that put a little smile on my face.”

Wealdstone will hope they can replicate Tuesday’s result rather than Saturday’s when they welcome Welling this weekend.

Just four points split Stones in eighth from Wings, who are currently fifth, and a victory for either team this weekend could certainly have a big impact on the race for the play-offs as the end of the season draws ever closer.