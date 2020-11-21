Wealdstone settle for a share of the spoils with Sutton United

National League: Wealdstone 3 Sutton United 3

Wealdstone pulled off a shock comeback only to be pegged back in the dying stages for a 3-3 draw against Sutton United in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The U’s took an early 2-0 lead thanks to Isaac Olaofe and Omar Bugiel but a brace from Ross Lafayette and a late strike from Jacob Mendy but it was short lived as Craig Eastmond netted to mean both sides settled for a share of the spoils at Grosvenor Vale.

Wealdstone added duo Dean Parrett and Jayden Randell to their squad ahead of kick-off to bolster manager Dean Brennan’s options.

Parrett was formerly at EFL League Two side Stevenage and the 28-year-old midfielder has amassed over 200 EFL appearances.

Randell spent two seasons at Heybridge Swifts, making over 40 appearances and has spent some time this season at National League South side Maidstone United.

Despite the boost of new signings it was disaster start for the Stones as they gave away a free-kick of the edge of the box in the fourth minute of play.

Midfielder Harry Beautyman whipped the free-kick but goalkeeper Harry Isted denied the original header but couldn’t stop the follow up from Isaac Olaofe who picked out the back of the net.

Wealdstone captain Jerome Okimo pumped a ball in, which was flicked on by striker Ross Lafayette, but left-back Jacob Mendy fired wide shortly after.

It got worse for the hosts as the ball was played back to loanee Isted, who tried to clear it, but it deflected off striker Omar Bugiel and into the back of the net to make it 2-0 to the U’s.

U’s midfielder Beautyman then whipped in a dangerous cross which caused a goalmouth scramble that was eventually cleared away by the Stones in the 26th minute of play.

It was then a great save by Isted, as Olaofe turned his man, ran in and put a ball across for Bugiel before it was almost a third for Sutton, as Olaofe latched onto the ball, beat his man but Isted saved and the rebound by Beautyman was eventually cleared.

On the stroke of half-time substitute Kundai Benyu and Danny Parish played some good football on the left wing, a ball whipped in to the edge of the box for Danny Green, but he put it high and wide.

Two minutes into the second-half a great ball in from midfielder Benyu, headed back by Parish for Lafayette to nod it home and give the hosts a lifeline.

In the 65th minute of play Wealdstone levelled the score as former Sutton striker Lafayette notched his second of the game against his former club from a corner after the original corner was put behind by the visitors.

They almost nabbed the lead eight minutes later as Michael Phillips headed wide of the target from a dangerous cross into the box.

Sutton then had a few chances of their own with the game being wide open in the final stages of the contest.

In the 88th minute against all the odds the Stones took the lead as Benyu laid off the ball to Jacob Mendy who hit a low long range shot into the net to make it 3-2.

It was short lived as in stoppage time Sutton whipped a corner and it was headed down where defensive midfielder Craig Eastmond stabbed it home to make it 3-3.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Phillips, Mendy, Smith, Green, Parish (Wakefield 84), Emmanuel (Benyu 13), Lewis, Lafayette.

Unused subs: Askew, Parrett, Cawley.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Barden, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Davis, Beautyman, Eastmond, Randall, Milsom, Olaofe (Kealy 79), Bugiel (Sho-Silva 69).

Unused subs: Wyatt, Dundas, Simpson.