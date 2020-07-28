Wealdstone attacker Hughes is excited about playing with Parrish as well as Lafayette

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

Wealdstone striker Charlee Hughes is excited at the prospect of lining up alongside Danny Parrish once again in the 2020-21 season, while also learning from experienced striker Ross Lafayette.

Hughes and Parrish have both joined the Stones following their impressive campaigns up front together for Isthmian North outfit Maldon & Tiptree.

And the 24-year-old Hughes insists it will be nice to have a familiar face alongside him for the upcoming season as they both try making a name for themselves in the National League.

“Definitely, joining a new team you always go in completely blind, you don’t know anyone so it will be nice to have that recognisable face in the changing room and on the pitch,” Hughes said.

“It will help as well as I played with him last season, so I know where he likes to play, and how he likes to play and how he works and he knows how I work.

“Obviously you will build those relationships with the team, but it’s nice going somewhere already having that bond with someone, and knowing them in that way.

“It should be exciting for us to get back out on the pitch together and keep doing what we were doing last season.”

The duo will have to compete for a place in the starting line-up with 34-year-old Lafayette having extended his stay with the Stones after finishing as the club’s top goalscorer as they sealed promotion last term.

Lafayette has plenty of experience around the non-league circuit, having featured for the likes of Sutton United, Welling United, Billericay Town, Dover Athletic, Maidstone United, Luton Town and a number of other clubs.

But Hughes is more worried about learning from others’ experience as he aims to rise up through the ranks even further.

“For me I’m coming up, I’m still building on my career, so any experience I can gain going forward whether it was at Maldon or at Wealdstone playing with Ross is definitely something I’m very much looking forward to.

“Knowing Danny and how he plays, it will also be good to learn from someone that has had that experience as well, and just be a part of something where you’re growing and gaining experience at a higher level with better players.”