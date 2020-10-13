Wealdstone crash to heavy defeat in home opener against Stockport County

National League: Wealdstone 2 Stockport County 5

Wealdstone fell to a crushing 5-2 defeat against promotion hopefuls Stockport County despite an impressive putting them in the lead twice at Grosvenor Vale.

Dean Brennan made three changes from the side that started the first two games of the season, with striker Ross Lafayette making his first start of the season as well as full debuts for Alex Dyer and Jorome Slew.

The Stones opened the scoring in the 17th minute as right-back Michee Efete crossed in from the right to the back post and picked up striker Jorome Slew who headed home for his first goal since re-joining the club.

Wealdstone’s lead was short lived as Stockport were awarded a penalty for handball in the box from Connor Jennings’ strike, John Rooney fired down the middle to equalise in the 23rd minute.

Lafayette regained the lead within two minutes of the restart when he slotted a loose ball into the bottom corner from Jacob Mendy’s cross.

Wealdstone’s lead did not last much longer, Bennett swept home Mark Kitching’s low square cross to put the visitors back on level terms going into the final 15 minutes.

Stockport had their tails up after waves of pressure and they took the lead two minutes later when Maynard fired in the rebound after two blocked shots in the penalty area.

Rooney then set the game alight with two goals in the final four minutes to secure his hat-trick for his side.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Phillips, Okimo, Mendy, Smith, Dyer (Parish, 81), Benyu (Charles, 70), Wakefield, Slew, Lafayette (Cawley, 61).

Unused subs: Green and Emmanuel.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Minihan, J. Jennings (Kitching, 61), Hogan, Palmer, Maynard, Rooney (Croasdale, 88), Bennett, C. Jennings, Keane, Reid (Thomas, 61).