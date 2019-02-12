Wealdstone hope not to be sinners against Saints

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography) DFinillPhotography

Stones saw last weekend’s trip to Weston-super-Mare postponed

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone will hope for better luck with the weather on Saturday when they welcome St Albans City in the Vanarama National League South.

Stones were due to make the long trip to Somerset to face Weston-super-Mare last weekend, but that match was called off after the pitch failed an inspection.

That led to a disappointing weekend for Bobby Wilkinson’s men, with the match at Woodspring Park now due to take place on March 5.

It means the Grosvenor Vale club will face the Saints having not played since their 2-1 win at Truro City on February 5.

That was a third straight win in the league for Wealdstone and they will aim to keep rolling on against City.

Stones could also be boosted by the return of Stefan Brown this weekend after Wilkinson hinted he was close to a comeback ahead of the trip to Weston.

The Stones boss told the club website: “Credit to Stef for how hard he has worked; it has been a very frustrating year for him personally because he actually is very fit this year apart from the niggles and what’s been happening to him injury-wise.

My heart goes out to him because it’s very frustrating when you just want to play, but you keep picking up niggles.

“It’ll be great to have back around the squad and it’s only good news for him.”

While Wealdstone saw their game called off last weekend, St Albans may have wished there’s was as well after going down at Hungerford Town.

That was a surprise result for City, though they remain within touching distance of the top seven in the league ahead of Saturday’s match against Stones.

The sides last met as recently as December 8 when the teams played out a goalless draw at the Saints’ Clarence Park.

With both teams just outside the play-off places, though, there could well be some goals this weekend as the rivals bid to collect what would be a vital win.

Not only would it be a valuable victory for either side in their bid to make the play-offs, it could also deal their rival a huge mental blow as the season nears its end.