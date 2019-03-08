Search

Wealdstone announce signing of winger Mendy

PUBLISHED: 18:56 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 29 June 2019

Dean Brennan, manager of Wealdstone FC. (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dean Brennan, manager of Wealdstone FC. (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone have signed winger Jacob Mendy from Carshalton Athletic.

The 22-year-old joins from the Isthmian League Premier Division side having scored eight goals in all competitions last season.

He helped the Robins to a second placed finish, only to lose out on promotion in the play-offs, with the club also reaching the FA Trophy Round of 16.

The youngster can also play elsewhere in midfield as well as at full-back and has previous ties with Atletico Madrid at youth level.

Manager Dean Brennan said: "Jacob is a player that we have monitored for the last ten months.

"He's an exciting young talent with a great attitude and he will fit well into the ethos of our group."

Mendy is Brennan's 10th signing of the summer after he was appointed as manager in May.

Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald recently revealed that he has set his new manager the task of getting promoted to the National League within the next three years.

