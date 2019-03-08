Search

Wealdstone bolster squad with three new additions

PUBLISHED: 13:53 11 June 2019

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Archant

Wealdstone have announced a trio of new signings in Nick Arnold, Dejon Noel-Williams and Jacob Cook to add more depth to manager Dean Brennan's new-look squad.

The Stones have been quick out of the blocks to recruit players ahead of the 2019/20 National League South campaign as former Billericay Town boss Brennan looks to build a dynamic side.

Full-back Arnold joins from National League outfit Aldershot Town after his contract expired.

The 25-year-old was part of the Reading Academy for four years before being offered a professional contract with the Royals in 2011.

In 2013, Arnold joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan where he made over 30 appearances during the 2013/14 season.

His loan spell at the Wanderers earned him a short permanent spell at Woking in 2014 before moving to Whitehawk later that year.

The right-back spent two years at the Hawks before moving to the Shots in 2016, he also received an England C cap in the same year against Estonia Under-23s.

"Nick is a player I have tried to sign on numerous occasions over the past few years, so we are delighted he has decided to join us at the Stones.

"Nick fits the bill for the team we are putting together. He is dynamic, has great vision and his distribution is excellent."

Stones also added 20-year-old forward Noel-Williams from League One side Oxford United where he has been since joining from Watford in 2016.

He is the son of former Premier League striker Gifton Noel-Williams and spent time on a work experience deal at Burnham while his father was the manager in 2016.

"Dejon is a player we have tracked throughout his youth career, he will give our team power and pace at the top end of the pitch," Brennan said.

"He likes to play on the shoulder which is hard to find these days and he knows where the goal is."

Midfielder Cook, 20, joins from Evo-Stik Southern Premier League side Kings Langley.

"Jacob has a very mature footballing brain for his age.

"He is a player that will make defensive sacrifices for our team, has fantastic vision and has an excellent range of passing skill."

