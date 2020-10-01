Wealdstone bring in striker Jorome Slew and Algerian defender Adel Gafaiti

Wealdstone celebrate Jorome Slew's winner at East Thurrock United (pic: Adam Williams/Wealdstone FC) Archant

Wealdstone have announced the signings of striker Jorome Slew and defender Adel Gafaiti ahead of the season opener with Chesterfield.

Slew, 22, returns to the club after a brief spell in 2018, which included a late winner at East Thurrock United from Maldon & Tiptree.

Slew began his career in the Sheffield United academy and also had spells with North Ferriby and Chester, but made a statement at Maldon & Tiptree with over 30 goals in the 2019/20 season and scoring a wonderful solo goal at Leyton Orient in the FA Cup First Round.

The pacey forward is available for selection for our National League opener against Chesterfield and said: “It’s good to be back playing in familiar territory and I’m ready to come back here and score some goals.”

Stones boss Dean Brennan has also moved to bring in Algerian defender Adel Gafaiti to bolster his options at the back.

The 26-year-old was listed as Trialist T in our last pre-season friendly and will be available for selection against Chesterfield in our National League opener.

Gafaiti moved to the UK in 2011 when he joined Rangers from Nancy at youth level, he has since played for Norwich City, Oldham Athletic (loan), Yeovil Town and Truro City on British soil.

The centre-half was originally born in France but represented Algeria at under-20 level, earning one cap.

Gafaiti said: “I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started. To have the chance to play football at this level is great and I have to thank Dean Brennan for the opportunity he’s giving me to show myself.”

The defender assessed his pre-season preparation: “It was weird at the beginning because I didn’t know what was going to happen during and after the lockdown. When I eventually going to playing again with a team, I managed to keep myself fit and healthy.

“I was back home in Paris and I trained for almost three months with the Evina Football Camp, so I’ve had the chance to have proper training sessions and games with players in the same situation as me, while waiting for the new season to start. When I came back to the UK, I was ready for any challenge.”