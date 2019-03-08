Search

Wealdstone sign midfielder Smith from Billericay Town

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 June 2019

Wealdstone have signed former Watford midfielder Connor Smith (pic: Dave Thompson/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Wealdstone have announced their fourth summer signing in the form of midfielder Connor Smith from Billericay Town.

The 26-year-old was on loan at the Stones from Watford back in the 2011/12 season where he played a pivotal role at Grosvenor Vale.

Smith brings plenty of Football League experience, with spells at Gillingham and Stevenage while on loan from Watford, as well as permanent tenures with AFC Wimbledon, Plymouth Argyle and Yeovil Town - making more than 80 appearances.

The former Irish under-21 international also has experience in both the National League and the National League South with Boreham Wood and Billericay Town, respectively.

Boss Dean Brennan said: "Connor is a player that will provide our midfield with athleticism and we know Connor can score and create goals from central midfield.

"He has plenty of experience and he knows our club well."

