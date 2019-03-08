Wealdstone sign midfielder Kavan Cotter

Wealdstone have announced the signing of Kavan Cotter from Hemel Hempstead Town who will be reunited with his former manager Dean Brennan.

The 20-year-old versatile midfielder is the second signing made by new boss Brennan since his arrival last week.

Cotter joined the Tudors at the start of the 2018/19 season and was a key aspect of the side.

The midfield ace made over 30 appearances in all competitions for Hemel Hempstead Town last season after a brief spell with Kings Langley in August 2018.

He also has experience in professional football with Luton Town, he made his debut against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in August 2016 before earning a professional contract in 2017.

Cotter has played for Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at youth level, has had multiple loan spells at Hitchin Town and also was on loan at National League South side Oxford City at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Dean Brennan said: "Kavan [Cotter] is a player from the local area who is very technically strong, has excellent stamina and fantastic fitness levels.

"He's got a really positive attitude and ticks a lot of boxes for us."