Centre-back Coker becomes latest player to join Wealdstone

PUBLISHED: 18:40 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 06 July 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone have brought in centre-back Afolabi Coker as manager Dean Brennan's 11th signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old last played for Ashford United in the Isthmian League South East Division, helping them to finish fourth.

He has also played in the Leeds United and Norwich City academies, as well as for Sutton United in the National League.

Coker featured as trialist number three in the recent pre-season friendly with Bracknell Town, which Wealdstone won 4-1.

Speaking to the club, he said: "For me personally I just need to get back playing.

"I haven't had a pre-season in I don't know how long. It's good to get out there and do the running and get the games coming thick and fast and get my fitness back.

"I'm raring to go, I'm happy and excited. We've got a great manager, great staff and great players so it's just about gelling as quickly as possible and working hard."

