Wealdstone sign Beckles-Richards from Wingate & Finchley

Wealdstone have announced the signing of Reece Beckles-Richards from Bostik Premier Division side Wingate & Finchley ahead of the 2019/20 season.

New Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan was only officially announced two days ago, but has already made his first signing for the club.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Blues back in 2016 and made over 100 appearances.

Beckles-Richards has also represented Antigua and Barbuda at international level.

He spent the majority of his youth career at Aldershot Town before moving to local rivals Woking in 2013.

Boss Brennan said: "Reece (Beckles-Richards) is a quality player we have tried to sign over the past couple of years. He is at a good age, works hard, has good movement and knows where the goal is.

"We are delighted that he has joined us and we look forward to improving him as a player."

The club is expected to make a number of signings in the coming weeks.