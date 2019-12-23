Wealdstone set for two top-of-the-table clashes with Slough Town

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone will hope for a positive return to league action in a top-of-the-table clash against Slough Town on Boxing Day.

The Stones' scheduled home game against Welling United was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning Dean Brennan's side have now not played since December 10.

And they face a tricky test away at a Slough side who are second but have also not played in a while, with their last game coming on December 7 as they beat Braintree Town 1-0.

It is the first of three games in the space of a week for the Stones, who then face St Albans City at Grosvenor Vale on the 28th.

The Stones were victorious over St Albans earlier in the season, winning 3-2 thanks to goals from Jacob Mendy, Danny Green and Ross Lafayette.

Brennan's side will meet Slough again on New Year's day as they look to preserve their lead at the top of the National League South, with the gap currently at seven points.