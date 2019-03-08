Wealdstone set for FA Cup clash with Bristol Manor Farm

The Wealdstone squad after the defeat to Havant & Waterlooville.

Dean Brennan admits his Wealdstone squad is looking "a little bit stretched" as they prepare to take on Bristol Manor Farm in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Stones brought their ten-game winning streak to an end with a 4-1 National League South defeat to Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday, while their Middlesex Charity Cup clash with CB Hounslow United was postponed on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bristol go into the game off the back of a 7-1 FA Trophy win against Moneyfields last Saturday and knocked out Tiverton Town in the last round of the FA Cup.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Brennan said: "I think we're down to about 16 now, some of the lads have gone on loan and some have injuries.

"The squad is a little bit stretched now. We're just starting to pick up a few knocks.

"Bristol won 7-1 on the weekend and beat Tiverton in the last round of the FA Cup. We can't underestimate them.

"They are going well in the FA Cup and FA Trophy. It's a huge game for them and for us, we both want to get through.

"It's what it's all about. We need to make sure that it doesn't come down to luck."