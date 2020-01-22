Wealdstone set for another top-of-the-table clash as they take on Bath City

Wealdstone in action against Royston Town in the FA Trophy earlier this season (pic Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone will face another of their promotion rivals in Bath City on Saturday when first meets second at Grosvenor Vale.

League leaders the Stones go into the clash with Bath having beaten third-placed Havant & Waterlooville 4-2 in their last outing.

And they now face another difficult test against an in-form Bath side, who sit just seven points behind Dean Brennan's team in the National League South having beaten Hemel Hempstead 2-0 in their last game.

And Wealdstone boss Brennan knows his players will have to perform at the top of their game to beat Jerry Gill's side.

"Bath are a well coached team who are in excellent form coming to the Vale," he said.

"They have two formations and with their manager's philosophy, this will be as tough a test as we can get in our very tough division.

"These are the games we want to be involved in and we have worked out socks off to be competing in top-of-the-table clashes.

"We are excited and looking forward to what should be another very tough but great game."

Wealdstone were due to return to action in the Middlesex Cup on Tuesday against Staines Town but the game again had to be postponed.