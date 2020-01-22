Search

Wealdstone set for another top-of-the-table clash as they take on Bath City

PUBLISHED: 10:19 22 January 2020

Wealdstone in action against Royston Town in the FA Trophy earlier this season (pic Mont Image Media)

Wealdstone in action against Royston Town in the FA Trophy earlier this season (pic Mont Image Media)

Wealdstone will face another of their promotion rivals in Bath City on Saturday when first meets second at Grosvenor Vale.

League leaders the Stones go into the clash with Bath having beaten third-placed Havant & Waterlooville 4-2 in their last outing.

And they now face another difficult test against an in-form Bath side, who sit just seven points behind Dean Brennan's team in the National League South having beaten Hemel Hempstead 2-0 in their last game.

And Wealdstone boss Brennan knows his players will have to perform at the top of their game to beat Jerry Gill's side.

"Bath are a well coached team who are in excellent form coming to the Vale," he said.

"They have two formations and with their manager's philosophy, this will be as tough a test as we can get in our very tough division.

"These are the games we want to be involved in and we have worked out socks off to be competing in top-of-the-table clashes.

"We are excited and looking forward to what should be another very tough but great game."

Wealdstone were due to return to action in the Middlesex Cup on Tuesday against Staines Town but the game again had to be postponed.

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in 'critical condition' in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent's year as 'borough of cultures'

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two 'cunning' Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

