Wealdstone set for away FA Cup tie if they win replay

PUBLISHED: 14:29 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 07 October 2019

Wealdstone in action against Bristol Manor Farm. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone in action against Bristol Manor Farm. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone will play National League side Maidenhead United away in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup if they win their replay with Bristol Manor Farm tomorrow night.

Dean Brennan's side will host Bristol at Grosvenor Vale tomorrow after drawing 0-0 on Saturday as striker Ross Lafayette missed a penalty.

The Stones have already beaten Farnborough away in this season's competition, while Maidenhead have yet to feature.

United currently sit 16th in the division above Wealdstone, who have a five-point lead at the top of the National League South.

Winning clubs in the fourth round qualifying will earn £18,750 from the FA prize fund, with the losers collecting £6,250.

