Stones celebrated becoming the first team to secure non league double 35 years ago

Wealdstone produced their best-ever season 35 years ago when they became the first club to seal the non-league double by winning the league and the FA Trophy.

The Stones won both the Alliance Premier League (now the National League) and also the FA Trophy, beating Boston United 2–1 in the final at Wembley Stadium in front of more than 20,000 fans, which goes down as the biggest week in the club’s history.

In terms of the league success they finished four points clear of second-place Nuneaton Borough as they accumulated 62 points in total that season.

Roger Slater, who has been following the Stones since 1966 and is the former club secretary, said: “It was a superb season to be a Stones fan, as we probably weren’t the best team but certainly played to our strengths.

“Three points for an away win (2 for a home win) and a great away record won the league, and in fact had it been two points for the win, Wealdstone would have finished third, but the rules were there for everyone.”

They topped that great season off by also winning the FA Trophy after a great start to the final as Andy Graham scored with an overhead kick from a corner after just two minutes.

Wealdstone totally dominated the first half and looked certain to go further ahead when Ray O’Brien conceded a penalty after using his hand to stop a header going into the net.

But Kevin Blackwell in the Boston goal guessed correctly and was able to deflect the spot kick for a corner.

With shots raining in from all angles the Pilgrim’s luck couldn’t last much longer and Wealdstone finally did add another goal when Lee Holmes headed in a corner on the half hour.

The second half was a different story and after just four minutes Chris Cook ran onto a punt forward by Paul Casey and lobbed the ball over Bob Iles in the Wealdstone goal.

Despite doing all the pressing the equaliser failed to materialise although Dave Gilbert did get the ball in the net seven minutes from time but it was ruled out for offside.

Wealdstone managed to hold on and completed their League and Trophy double although they technically secure the treble as they also won the 1984/85 Middlesex Senior Challenge Cup beating Enfield in the final at Hendon.