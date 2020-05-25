Former Love Island star Lewis bags top honours at Wealdstone awards evening

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams) Archant

Dennon Lewis swept up two Player of the Year awards as the Wealdstone post-season awards were announced on social media late last week.

Ross Lafayette celebrates scoring against Billericay Town. Picture: MontImageMedia Ross Lafayette celebrates scoring against Billericay Town. Picture: MontImageMedia

Former Love Island star Lewis gained the votes of Stones fans to win both the Jock Law Player of the Year Trophy and the Young Stones Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old winger contributed in all 39 competitive fixtures in 2019/20, scoring 13 goals and providing assists on 10 occasions.

Manager Dean Brennan on Lewis’ successful debut season: “Dennon has worked extremely hard on his game, his attitude to work hard for our team has been first class.

“We have seen how Dennon has grown into our team, he’s such an electric and exciting player to watch. We can not forget how he scored and created so many key goals for our team this season.

“Dennon and our team deserve all the plaudits that they are going to get after this season. We all can not wait to get return to watching Dennon and the lads playing their hearts out again soon.”

Striker Ross Lafayette took home the Golden Boot award for the 2019/20 season after netting 16 goals from 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 34-year-old’s second stint at Grosvenor Vale started perfectly as Lafayette scored the first goal of the season and finished with a brace against Dartford on the first day of the 2019/20 season.

Brennan on Lafayette: “He’s been a real leader for our team and he has scored a wide variety of goals that have help get us to the top of the table and stay there.”

Michee Efete was awarded the Chairman’s Award by Rory Fitzgerald after an impressive debut season for the Stones.

The 23-year-old full-back finished the season strongly with two goals in the final two games of the season, scoring eight goals in total. Efete also assisted three goals and contributed to 13 clean sheets.

Chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “Michee has been incredible this season he has been an important part of the team.

“He has played out of position for a large part of this season and has been involved in 11 goals from the full-back position which is remarkable.”

To acknowledge the loss of supporter and volunteer Mark Barton, the award for Supporter of the Year has been renamed in his honour.

Dave Reader has been a hardworking supporter this season, leading the way with organising all the coach travel for Stones fans on away fixtures including the memorable victories at Weymouth and Havant & Waterlooville.

President’s Award was Peter Edwards and Mark Hyde and the programme team.