Wealdstone bring back Sellers from Halifax Town

Wealdstone have announced the return of Ryan Sellers from National League side FC Halifax Town as their third signing since the arrival of manager Dean Brennan.

The 24-year-old full-back signed for the Shaymen last summer after an 18-month spell at Grosvenor Vale.

Sellers earned his move to the National League after a strong 2017/18 season at the Stones, the pacey full-back then made over 20 appearances for Halifax Town last season.

The returning defender also gained 15 League Two appearances with Wycombe Wanderers in 2015/16 before moving to Wingate & Finchley.

Dean Brennan said: "Ryan (Sellers) has been here (at Wealdstone) before, everyone knows what he's about.

"He's a player I've admired from afar, he's our type of full-back and I'm delighted to have him."

He joins the likes of new additions Reece Beckles-Richards and Kavan Cotter as well as the returning goalkeeper Jonathan North, defenders Jake Sheppard, Connor Stevens and Jerome Okimo, as well as midfielder Daniel Green.