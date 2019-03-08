Wealdstone bring back Sellers from Halifax Town
PUBLISHED: 13:07 30 May 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Wealdstone have announced the return of Ryan Sellers from National League side FC Halifax Town as their third signing since the arrival of manager Dean Brennan.
The 24-year-old full-back signed for the Shaymen last summer after an 18-month spell at Grosvenor Vale.
Sellers earned his move to the National League after a strong 2017/18 season at the Stones, the pacey full-back then made over 20 appearances for Halifax Town last season.
You may also want to watch:
The returning defender also gained 15 League Two appearances with Wycombe Wanderers in 2015/16 before moving to Wingate & Finchley.
Dean Brennan said: "Ryan (Sellers) has been here (at Wealdstone) before, everyone knows what he's about.
"He's a player I've admired from afar, he's our type of full-back and I'm delighted to have him."
He joins the likes of new additions Reece Beckles-Richards and Kavan Cotter as well as the returning goalkeeper Jonathan North, defenders Jake Sheppard, Connor Stevens and Jerome Okimo, as well as midfielder Daniel Green.