Wealdstone bring back Sellers from Halifax Town

PUBLISHED: 13:07 30 May 2019

Aaron Williams of Brackley and Wealdstone's Ryan Sellers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Aaron Williams of Brackley and Wealdstone's Ryan Sellers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone have announced the return of Ryan Sellers from National League side FC Halifax Town as their third signing since the arrival of manager Dean Brennan.

The 24-year-old full-back signed for the Shaymen last summer after an 18-month spell at Grosvenor Vale.

Sellers earned his move to the National League after a strong 2017/18 season at the Stones, the pacey full-back then made over 20 appearances for Halifax Town last season.

The returning defender also gained 15 League Two appearances with Wycombe Wanderers in 2015/16 before moving to Wingate & Finchley.

Dean Brennan said: "Ryan (Sellers) has been here (at Wealdstone) before, everyone knows what he's about.

"He's a player I've admired from afar, he's our type of full-back and I'm delighted to have him."

He joins the likes of new additions Reece Beckles-Richards and Kavan Cotter as well as the returning goalkeeper Jonathan North, defenders Jake Sheppard, Connor Stevens and Jerome Okimo, as well as midfielder Daniel Green.

