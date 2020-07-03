Wealdstone retain a number of last season’s team as they prepare for National League

Wealdstone FC are delighted to confirm that six players from our National League South Championship side have signed new deals ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The six players that have put pen-to-paper on new one-year contracts are Jerome Okimo, Billy Clifford, Danny Green, Connor Smith, Ashley Charles and Jake Sheppard.

These signings join defender Connor Stevens and versatile midfielder Michael Phillips, who both penned two-year deals in 2019.

The club can also confirm that we have activated one-year extension clauses in the contracts of Dennon Lewis, Michee Efete and Jacob Mendy.

Love Island star Lewis has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship, League One, and League Two therefore the Stones will be thrilled he remains in contract ahead of the new season.

Captain Okimo returned to The Vale in 2017 and has captained the club to a league title for the first time in his Stones career, adding to the Ryman League title he contributed to in 2014.

Clifford and Charles both joined the club in 2019 and were influential midfielders in our title run, while Smith returned to the club last summer after a loan spell with the Stones in the 2011/12 season.

Green and Sheppard joined the club in 2016 and 2018 respectively, both securing their first piece of silverware with the club in 2019/20.

Manager Brennan will be delighted to have kept the core of his side together although plenty more news is expected in the coming weeks - whether that be more re-signings or even some new faces.