Wealdstone release goalkeeper Grant Smith with Woking interest due to financial implications

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith punches clear with Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne and Wood defender Jamie Turley in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Wealdstone have released goalkeeper Grant Smith after his short stint at the club due to needing to make cuts due to the financially implication Covid-19 has brought on them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shot-stopper has struggled for game time since arriving ahead of their FA Cup defeat to Hayes & Yeading United as the boss brought him in with Harry Isted not available as his parent club Luton Town did not want him to feature.

Youngster Isted regained his place and the Stones have since gone five games unbeaten in the National League.

“I spoke to Alan Dowson at Woking and he’s interested in Grant Smith, I spoke to Grant and his agent, and had to release him it’s as simple as that,” Brennan admitted.

You may also want to watch:

“I wish him well, he’s been very professional in his time with us, we didn’t get the opportunity to see him as for me he’s a top National League goalkeeper.

“Certain reasons why he didn’t play and that’s the way that’s gone, and I understand from the board’s point of view as I run my own business as well.

“We just can’t spend what we haven’t got, I appreciate it, and as a manager I’m not going to cripple the football club trying to chase a dream.

“There is loads that goes on, the lease needs to be sorted out, the ground needs to be upgraded and all of those things need to be taken into consideration not just the football team.

“Our bar is also not open, we are a social club and normally everyday we’d have locals go in there and buy a beer, which helps pay for our football team.”