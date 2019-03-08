Wealdstone to play Rotherham in FA Cup first round if they win replay

The Wealdstone squad after the defeat to Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone have been drawn to play Rotherham United at home in the first round of the FA Cup if they beat Maidenhead United in their replay tomorrow night.

The Stones took the lead away at United on Saturday through Ross Lafayette but Ryan Upward's late equaliser set up a replay at Grosvenor Vale.

Dean Brennan's side have beaten Bristol Manor Farm and Farnborough so far in this season's competition.

League One Rotherham, meanwhile, are entering this year's competition for the first time.

Paul Warne's side currently sit 11th in the League One table after being relegated from the Championship last season.