Wealdstone start life in the National League at home to Chesterfield
PUBLISHED: 13:13 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 08 September 2020
Archant
Wealdstone will start life in the National League with a home fixture against Chesterfield before heading away to Yeovil Town in mid-week.
The Stones were crowned champions of the National League South last term and are now returning to non-league’s top flight with a home fixture at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday, October 3.
It is then a trip to Yeovil Town before a trip across the capital to face Dagenham & Redbridge the following weekend.
Stockport County will visit Dean Brennan’s men on Tuesday, October 13 before Wrexham make the trip on the Saturday.
Wealdstone also face Kings Lynn Town and Halifax Town to round-up a busy seven fixture month to start the new season.
The festive period means a trip to Maidenhead United on Boxing Day before hosting Boreham Wood on Saturday, December 28.
They start the new year at home to Maidenhead on January, 2.
Wealdstone wrap up the season away to Woking on Saturday, May 29 with the last home match being the week before against Solihull Moors.
