Wealdstone start life in the National League at home to Chesterfield

PUBLISHED: 13:13 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 08 September 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone will start life in the National League with a home fixture against Chesterfield before heading away to Yeovil Town in mid-week.

The Stones were crowned champions of the National League South last term and are now returning to non-league’s top flight with a home fixture at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday, October 3.

It is then a trip to Yeovil Town before a trip across the capital to face Dagenham & Redbridge the following weekend.

Stockport County will visit Dean Brennan’s men on Tuesday, October 13 before Wrexham make the trip on the Saturday.

Wealdstone also face Kings Lynn Town and Halifax Town to round-up a busy seven fixture month to start the new season.

The festive period means a trip to Maidenhead United on Boxing Day before hosting Boreham Wood on Saturday, December 28.

They start the new year at home to Maidenhead on January, 2.

Wealdstone wrap up the season away to Woking on Saturday, May 29 with the last home match being the week before against Solihull Moors.

Most Read

Boy, 13, dies after falling from a high rise block in Wembley Park

Olympic Way. Picture: Google

Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Broken lift leaves disabled Neasden woman still in ‘lockdown’

Corinne Dover in her Neasden flat with a broken lift. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

QPR boss disappointed at lack of firepower in Carabao Cup loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

