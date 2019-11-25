Brennan believes it was 'criminal' to allow Royston a late winner in FA Trophy

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan says it was "criminal" to let Royston Town snatch an FA Trophy win on Saturday.

The Stones found themselves 2-0 down to the Crows, who play in the division below Brennan's side, after goals from Brandon Adams and Josh Castiglione.

But they fought back as the returning Ross Lafayette and Jerome Okimo levelled the score at 2-2 before Adams struck again six minutes from time.

Brennan did not hide his disappointment, particularly at his side's first half performance as they crashed out of the FA Trophy.

He said: "We're disappointed with the first half performance, it's probably the worst we've had this season.

"They have plenty of experience and lots of resources for the division below.

"They are building to come up to our division. Fair play to Royston.

"We made some changes and they had an impact on the game.

"It was criminal that we allowed them to score late in the game.

"It was only going to go one way from then."