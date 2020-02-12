Wealdstone knocked out of Middlesex Charity Cup by local rivals Harrow Borough

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan issues instructions (pic Adam Williams) ADAM WILLIAMS

Middlesex Charity Cup: Wealdstone 3 Harrow Borough 3 (5-6 on penalties)

Wealdstone crashed out of the Middlesex Charity Cup on Tuesday night, eliminated by Harrow Borough after penalties at The Vale.

The Stones equalised three times during normal time, with a brace from Sanchez Watt and a strike by William Edjenguele cancelling out Ant O'Connor's opener and Michael Bryan's double.

The opening passages of play were mainly dominated by the visitors, Shaun Preddie flicked a corner onto the crossbar during the first five minutes.

The National League South front-runners were struggling to hit full flow early on, as Dylan Ive forced goalkeeper Lewis Everett to parry away.

Harrow deservedly took the lead after 20 minutes, as O'Connor bundled the ball in after Everett's initial save.

The Stones were not finding their rhythm in the game, Ive almost curled in a free kick after Jake Sheppard's late tackle on the edge of the box.

Fulham loanee goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond was finally called into action for Harrow after the half-hour mark when Billy Clifford's drilled free kick was flicked towards goal by Ross Lafayette.

Thomas Scott was next to sting the hands of Everett, striking a left-footed drive low towards goal which was firmly stopped.

Harrow were in control for most of the first half until Lafayette set Watt in on-goal and struck past Ashby-Hammond on the stroke of half-time.

The Stones showed more signs of life at the start of the second period, with Sheppard hitting a first-time bullet which was stopped by Ashby-Hammond.

The home side were playing the better football after the interval until Bryan cut inside and curled Harrow back into the lead.

That lead only lasted five minutes when the Stones had strong appeals for a penalty, Kieron Cadogan went down and the referee waved play on before Edjenguele later struck the ball into the net on the hour-mark.

The Stones almost sprung into the lead six minutes later, Lafayette won a penalty and took the effort from 12-yards, which was well-saved by Ashby-Hammond down to his left.

Substitute Danny Green almost found an instant reply, Cadogan's cross found the creative midfielder who steered his header onto the bar.

It looked like Harrow would storm into the next round after Bryan curled a beautiful free kick into the top corner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

That lead lasted just three minutes as the Stones were persistent and found their third equaliser of the game, Watt found the net from six yards.

Lafayette had a free kick in stoppage time which could have sent the Stones straight through, his curling effort clipped the top of the bar.

O'Connor was then sent off in the dying moments of the game as honours ended even and went to penalties.

Tommy Coomes missed the decisive penalty for the Stones and were eliminated from the Middlesex Charity Cup.

Wealdstone: Everett, Sheppard, Coomes, Clifford (Green, 45), McCoy, Edjenguele, Phillips, Jebb (Efete, 45), Lafayette, Cadogan, Watt.

Subs not used: Ringer, Bronn, Lopes.