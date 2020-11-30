Wealdstone hunt down goalkeeper as Harry Isted is recalled by Luton Town

Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has revealed they’re on the hunt for a new goalkeeper as Harry Isted has been recalled by his parent club Luton Town.

The 23-year-old has featured in almost every match for the Stones so far this season barring their FA Cup defeat to Hayes & Yeading United.

He was also the shining light in their 3-0 defeat to Notts County with a superb double save among many other big moments in the match at Meadow Lane to keep the score down.

Now the Stones will be without the youngster and have to find a goalkeeper quickly before they face Torquay United in the National League tomorrow evening.

“We’ve got a bit of bad news with the goalie situation as Harry Isted has been re-called by Luton Town, as they’ve got an injury in their goalkeeping department,” Brennan admitted.

“We’re on the search for a goalkeeper. He’s a young goalie, he’s had some really good performance, and he’s had some below-par performances as he’s young and learning his trade.

“He was outstanding on Friday, some of the saves he made were incredible, but it is what it is and we need to see if we can find one by 5pm today.”

The boss also knows they can’t even go back in for Isted until the January transfer window opens now.

“We won’t be able to get him back until January now, that will be the issue, as it breaks the loan. Football can change very quickly, we’ve got about eight games until January, we’ve got some big games.”