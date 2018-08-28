Wealdstone set for welcome fitness boost as Wilkinson aims to get one over old club

David Pratt celebrates his second goal of the game for Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (pic: DFinillPhotography) Archant

David Pratt netted twice in a 2-2 draw for Stones at Concord Rangers last week

Bobby Wilkinson has revealed Wealdstone could receive a welcome fitness boost ahead of the visit from Hungerford Town in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

Stones return home on Saturday with their boss looking to get the better of his former club.

And Wilkinson revealed Bradley Hudson-Odoi, who had been absent through injury for the Grosvenor Vale club in recent weeks, may well be back to face the Crusaders.

He told the club website: “Bradley has been working hard to get back to fitness and hopefully he’ll be available to face Hungerford.

Wilkinson was speaking after watching his team earn a 2-2 draw at Concord Rangers on Saturday.

Wealdstone fell behind in Essex as Alex Wall put the Beachboys ahead in the 11th minute, but David Pratt’s 31st-minute goal ensured the sides went into half-time level at 1-1.

Pratt the netted again eight minutes from to give Stones the lead, only for Wall to equalise two minutes later and ensure the teams shared the spoils.

And despite seeing the Grosvenor Vale club squander their lead, Wilkinson expressed pleasure over what he saw from his team.

“My players were immense for the football club on Saturday and they wore the badge with pride,” he added.

“My management team had had a hard week leading up to the game, so I’m proud of them too and I’m proud of this football club.”

Pratt was certainly the hero for Wealdstone last week as his two goals earned a point at Concord.

And Wilkinson is pleased to have such a talented player in his squad who is able to get valuable goals.

“Pratty is a wonderful player and everyone single club in this league and the league above want to sign him,” he said.

“I’m proud as a manager to have such a wonderful player working hard even when it’s not going for him and he’s not scoring goals. He never gives up and gives 110 per cent every week, which was key on Saturday.

“He kept working and working and got his two goals. I just wish he would get more goals at times and I’ve told him that, but I support him and back him all the way.”

Pratt will hope to get among the goals again this Saturday.