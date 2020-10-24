Wealdstone crash out of the FA Cup to Hayes & Yeading United

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone crashed out of the FA Cup as Hayes & Yeading United pulled off a shock upset as they sealed a 2-0 victory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Francis Amartey and substitute Omar Rowe secured progress into the first round for Southern League Premier South side against 10 men Stones at Grosvenor Vale.

The visitors took the lead on 26 minutes when Amartey latched onto a long ball with Stones playing a high line.

His initial effort was parried by debutant Grant Smith in the Stones goal but he latched onto the rebound from a tight angle to slot into an empty net.

You may also want to watch:

A difficult task was increased on 48 minutes for the Stones when Charlie Wakefield was sent off for an off the ball clash with Jack Williams.

United doubled their lead after 62 minutes when keeper Smith’s clearance fell straight to Karl Cunningham on the edge of the area, he squared it to Omar Rowe who swerved into the top corner.

Jacob Mendy almost made it three from three games on 70 minutes, but his powerful effort from the edge of the box was tipped over by Jack Smith.

Wealdstone: G.Smith, Efete, Stevens, Okimo, Mendy, Dyer, C.Smith, Benyu (Slew 55), Wakefield, Lewis (Lafayette 66), Emmanuel (Parish 70).

Unused subs: Charles, Green, Wishart, Cawley.

Hayes & Yeading: Smith, Downing (Johnson-Schuster 82), Norville-Williams, J. Williams, McDevitt, Robinson, Donnelly, Sheppard (Rowe 46), Cunningham (Bajja 70), Amartey, Odelusi.