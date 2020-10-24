Search

Advanced search

Wealdstone crash out of the FA Cup to Hayes & Yeading United

PUBLISHED: 19:56 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 24 October 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Archant

Wealdstone crashed out of the FA Cup as Hayes & Yeading United pulled off a shock upset as they sealed a 2-0 victory.

Goals from Francis Amartey and substitute Omar Rowe secured progress into the first round for Southern League Premier South side against 10 men Stones at Grosvenor Vale.

The visitors took the lead on 26 minutes when Amartey latched onto a long ball with Stones playing a high line.

His initial effort was parried by debutant Grant Smith in the Stones goal but he latched onto the rebound from a tight angle to slot into an empty net.

You may also want to watch:

A difficult task was increased on 48 minutes for the Stones when Charlie Wakefield was sent off for an off the ball clash with Jack Williams.

United doubled their lead after 62 minutes when keeper Smith’s clearance fell straight to Karl Cunningham on the edge of the area, he squared it to Omar Rowe who swerved into the top corner.

Jacob Mendy almost made it three from three games on 70 minutes, but his powerful effort from the edge of the box was tipped over by Jack Smith.

Wealdstone: G.Smith, Efete, Stevens, Okimo, Mendy, Dyer, C.Smith, Benyu (Slew 55), Wakefield, Lewis (Lafayette 66), Emmanuel (Parish 70).

Unused subs: Charles, Green, Wishart, Cawley.

Hayes & Yeading: Smith, Downing (Johnson-Schuster 82), Norville-Williams, J. Williams, McDevitt, Robinson, Donnelly, Sheppard (Rowe 46), Cunningham (Bajja 70), Amartey, Odelusi.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone crash out of the FA Cup to Hayes & Yeading United

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

QPR boss Warburton draws positives from stalemate

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

Championship: QPR 0 Birmingham 0

Birmingham City's Scott Hogan (right) is pulled back by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

View from the house: Give local authorities greater power over virus testing

MP Dawn Butler is arguing for a decentralised approach towards Covid.

Free food vouchers for parents of children eligible for free school meals in Brent during half term

Free school meal families can apply for food vouchers during half term. Picture Brent Council