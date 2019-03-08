Search

Wealdstone aim to hang on to play-off place with victory at Hampton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2019

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Wealdstone will hope to keep hold of their spot in the top seven of the Vanarama National League South when they visit Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday.

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

With just four games remaining this term, Stones currently occupy the final play-off place and will hope to hold on to it until the end of the regular term.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men, though, have plenty of rivals for the spot with just five points splitting them in seventh from 11th-placed Slough Town.

With things so tight in the table, every point the Grosvenor Vale outfit can collect between now and the end of the season could be crucial.

And assistant manager Jamie Leacock knows the best way for Wealdstone to keep hold of their spot in the top seven is to triumph at Hampton.

He told the club website: “We want to keep the play-off push alive right up to the very end and we kept it going last weekend with the win over East Thurrock United.

“With four games to go, anything can happen and you only have to look at the results last weekend.

“That’s going to happen to between now and the end of the season, so all we can do is take care of what we’re doing.

“Hampton picked up a great result last weekend so they’ll have a bit more confidence, but hopefully we’ll do what we need to do.”

As for the win over East Thurrock last weekend, Danny Green netted twice and Simon Mensah was also on target in a 3-0 success at home.

Leacock was content with the victory for Wealdstone, but knows they can still improve.

“It was a great win and another three points which keeps the momentum up and keeps us close to where we want to be,” he added.

“In terms of performance, it wasn’t up there with one of our best, but the boys were efficient with everything they did.

“We got our goals at good times and did what we needed to do, which at this stage of the season is all we’re asking for.

“The early goal helped as it changed East Thurrock’s mentality a bit as they probably had to be a bit more expansive than they wanted to be.

“The early goal allowed us to stay on top of the game and not get frustrated because we had that early lead.”

