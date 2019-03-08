Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wealdstone to face Dartford at home on opening day

PUBLISHED: 17:46 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 03 July 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone will open their National League South campaign at home to Dartford on Saturday, August 3.

The fixtures have now been revealed for Dean Brennan's side, with the second game of the season on Tuesday, July 6 an away clash with Dulwich Hamlet.

You may also want to watch:

The Stones will play eight league games in August and David Pratt and Rhys Tyler will be making a return to Grosvenor Vale when they visit with Chippenham Town on August 13.

Dean Brennan and Kavan Cotter will be returning to former club Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday, August 17.

The festive period includes home games against Welling United and St. Albans City, while they will play Slough Town away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year's Day.

Wealdstone will visit Hungerford Town on Good Friday (April 10) and end the season at home to Hemel Hempstead Town.

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Luke Freeman expected to join Sheffield United later today

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Luke Freeman expected to join Sheffield United later today

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone to face Dartford at home on opening day

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Middlesex can draw on positives at Derby

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

Luke Freeman completes move to Sheffield United

Luke Freeman, who has signed for Sheffield United from QPR. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Masterson becomes QPR’s seventh summer signing

QPR boss Mark Warburton. PICTURE: Owen Humphreys/PA

Shepherds Bush captain Wilson delighted with ‘confident’ performance

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists