Wealdstone to face Dartford at home on opening day

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone will open their National League South campaign at home to Dartford on Saturday, August 3.

The fixtures have now been revealed for Dean Brennan's side, with the second game of the season on Tuesday, July 6 an away clash with Dulwich Hamlet.

The Stones will play eight league games in August and David Pratt and Rhys Tyler will be making a return to Grosvenor Vale when they visit with Chippenham Town on August 13.

Dean Brennan and Kavan Cotter will be returning to former club Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday, August 17.

The festive period includes home games against Welling United and St. Albans City, while they will play Slough Town away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year's Day.

Wealdstone will visit Hungerford Town on Good Friday (April 10) and end the season at home to Hemel Hempstead Town.