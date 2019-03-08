Search

Wealdstone make two new signings ahead of league opener

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2019

Michael Phillips, who has signed for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Michael Phillips, who has signed for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wealdstone have brought in Matty Saunders and Michael Phillips before the start of the new season on Saturday.

Matty Saunders has signed for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill PhotographyMatty Saunders has signed for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Saunders has already made six appearances for the Stones in pre-season having most recently played for Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 29-year-old began his career at Fulham and has also had spells at Lincoln City, Dagenham & Redbridge, Whitehawk, Dover Athletic and Aldershot Town.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I'm delighted to be here. I've worked with Dean previously at Hemel and I know what he's about and he knows what I'm about.

"I want to be involved in the coaching side and just add a bit of experience to the squad.

"If I can pass my experience onto other people then that's what I'm here for and if I can play and get my time on the pitch, that's even better."

21-year-old Michael Phillips was voted Maidstone United's Player of the Season in 2018/19 and can play in central midfield, right-back and at centre-back.

He started his career at Crystal Palace's academy and has played for Wealdstone in the friendlies against Watford Under-23s and Brentford B.

He said: "They're a good bunch of boys in the dressing room with good coaches and I just really want to kick on and get promoted."

Meanwhile, defender Connor Stevens has signed a new two-year contract with the club having made 40 appearances last season

