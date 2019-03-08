Wealdstone make two new signings ahead of league opener
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2019
Archant
Wealdstone have brought in Matty Saunders and Michael Phillips before the start of the new season on Saturday.
Saunders has already made six appearances for the Stones in pre-season having most recently played for Hemel Hempstead Town.
The 29-year-old began his career at Fulham and has also had spells at Lincoln City, Dagenham & Redbridge, Whitehawk, Dover Athletic and Aldershot Town.
Speaking to the club, he said: "I'm delighted to be here. I've worked with Dean previously at Hemel and I know what he's about and he knows what I'm about.
"I want to be involved in the coaching side and just add a bit of experience to the squad.
"If I can pass my experience onto other people then that's what I'm here for and if I can play and get my time on the pitch, that's even better."
21-year-old Michael Phillips was voted Maidstone United's Player of the Season in 2018/19 and can play in central midfield, right-back and at centre-back.
He started his career at Crystal Palace's academy and has played for Wealdstone in the friendlies against Watford Under-23s and Brentford B.
He said: "They're a good bunch of boys in the dressing room with good coaches and I just really want to kick on and get promoted."
Meanwhile, defender Connor Stevens has signed a new two-year contract with the club having made 40 appearances last season