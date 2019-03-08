Search

Wealdstone narrowly defeated by Wycombe

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 July 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Archant

Wealdstone continued their preparations for the National League South season with a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at home on Tuesday.

An early goal from Scott Kashket proved to be enough for the League One side as they edged past the Stones.

New signing Billy Clifford was again in the starting 11 for the game, having officially confirmed his move on Saturday after appearing for the club throughout pre-season.

There was also a first team debut for 18-year-old goalkeeper Joe Ringer but he was beaten after three minutes when Kashket found the bottom corner with his shot.

The Chairboys almost doubled their lead a few minutes later when Nick Freeman's long-range effort was tipped over the bar.

Brennan's side nearly drew level before half-time but Wycombe's trialist keeper was equal to Danny Green's effort in the box.

Wycombe again went close not long after the hour mark when Ringer tipped Craig Mackail-Smith's effort onto the post.

Matt Bloomfield's follow-up was then blocked on the line by Connor Stevens.

Sanchez Watt was very close to an equaliser on 73 minutes when he hit the post after some good work from Dennon Lewis.

Debutant Ringer capped off a fine debut with a penalty save from Jason McCarthy after Paul Smyth was brought down in the area just before full-time.

